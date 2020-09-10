The end of an era: Silverado Ace Hardware to change hands

Tim recalls a momentous occasion in 1984 when the store got computers. “It helped get a better handle on inventory,” he said.

But the most “exciting and challenging” and also rewarding part of the business is helping people with their projects, “getting them up and running, and completing projects,” Tim said. “I take pleasure in helping people out of a jam.”

To that end, Tim recalled a memorable time the owner of a million-dollar house called the store on a weekend, with a water leak. Tim came to the rescue, stopped the leak, and likely saved the house from extensive damage, he said.

The store has been a big part of the community over the years. The Petersens have belonged to local organizations like the Lions Club, and also make donations to local causes. That part will continue, Tim said.

The brothers will be retiring the first week of October. Mark will do more fishing and hunting, and Tim is looking forward to making more trips to Seattle to see his granddaughter. “More leisurely trips,” he emphasized.

