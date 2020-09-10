The end of an era: Silverado Ace Hardware to change hands

Mark and Tim Petersen are hanging up their tool belts.
The brothers, along with Tim's wife, MaryAnn, have been running Silverado Ace Hardware on Lincoln Avenue since the 1970s, and have sold the business to another California Ace Hardware dealer, Mark Schulein.
“I talked to a lot of other dealers, but I wanted to find someone who would keep it the same, but make some improvements,” Tim Petersen said. “His values align with ours.”
Keeping the same team of employees was another important factor. Some employees have been there as long as 30 years.
“He’s community oriented, and I think this will be a very positive thing for the town,” Petersen said.
The store’s roots go back to the 1860s. The store has been known as Franklin & Hauge, C.M. Hoover Company, Alm & Ames, Cropp Hardware & Plumbing and finally Silverado Ace Hardware.
Mark and Tim’s mother and father, Elaine and Howard, moved the family from Chicago to Calistoga in 1963 and purchased the store, which was then located across the street, where Hydro Grill is now. It was moved to the current location in 1977.
Mark and Tim started working in the store when they were 10 and 5 years old, respectively, sweeping the floor, crushing boxes, and cutting keys.
Tim recalls a momentous occasion in 1984 when the store got computers. “It helped get a better handle on inventory,” he said.
But the most “exciting and challenging” and also rewarding part of the business is helping people with their projects, “getting them up and running, and completing projects,” Tim said. “I take pleasure in helping people out of a jam.”
To that end, Tim recalled a memorable time the owner of a million-dollar house called the store on a weekend, with a water leak. Tim came to the rescue, stopped the leak, and likely saved the house from extensive damage, he said.
The store has been a big part of the community over the years. The Petersens have belonged to local organizations like the Lions Club, and also make donations to local causes. That part will continue, Tim said.
The brothers will be retiring the first week of October. Mark will do more fishing and hunting, and Tim is looking forward to making more trips to Seattle to see his granddaughter. “More leisurely trips,” he emphasized.
