The long road to justice: The 37-year search for a Napa woman's murderer

Guadagni’s meticulous, mesmerizing account begins as he recreates Napa in 1974 for his readers: the largely unknown working-class town where, yes, some people grew grapes and made wine as they had since the 1900s, but the big employers were Kaiser Steele, Napa Pipe, Napa State Hospital, and, to the south in Vallejo, Mare Island Naval Shipyard. There were few commuters beyond Vallejo and fewer tourists.

Crime? Guadagni notes that people didn’t lock their doors and walking down the street, you invariably met someone you knew. “Most of the crimes were alcohol-related,” Guadagni said. Crimes were mostly bar fights and drunk driving. Napa had 11 bars, with names like The Red Carpet, the Gilt Edge and the Hooch House. “A lot of them were left-overs from World War II,” Guadagni said. Nick Fagiani had opened Fagiani’s Cocktail Lounge in 1945. His daughters, Anita and Muriel, who grew up in what was then called “Little Italy,” inherited the bar when he died in 1969.

To retain their valuable liquor license, they had to keep the bar open, so the sisters, Muriel, a teacher, and Anita, a secretary, shared the task of running the bar. Anita, the more sociable of the two, took more shifts. She’d leave her day job at Napa State Hospital, open the bar at 5 and keep it open until around 9 p.m.