'The Quest' granted filming extension at Napa's 'castle winery'

“The Quest” continues at the castle setting of Castello di Amorosa winery.
Napa County supervisors on Tuesday allowed the medieval-tinged reality television show to continue filming at vintner Dario Sattui’s $30 million Tuscany-style “castle winery” until March 10.
Supervisors in October authorized the “The Quest” to film at the winery near Calistoga from Nov. 9 until Feb. 13. But the pandemic and a state stay-at-home order changed the schedule, a county report said.
That stay-at-home order took effect in the Bay Area on Dec. 18 and lasted until Jan. 25 to try to combat a COVID-19 surge.
“The Quest” involves contestants engaging in various tasks in the fantasy world of Everealm. It ran on ABC television in 2014 and is being revived on Disney+ streaming service. The original plan to film at Burg Kreuzenstein castle in Austria was canceled because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Producers then sought a medieval-style castle in the United States. They needed something more convincing than the one at Disneyland.
Castello di Amorosa proved to be the answer. Sattui opened the winery in 2007 after importing almost a million antique bricks from Europe and employing building methods used 800 years ago.
“It looks so authentic, that’s why they wanted it,” Sattui said in October.
This fantasy-world show could have a real-world impact. According to a county report, producers AQP LLC estimate the production will have a $6 million benefit for the local economy, including 30 jobs, transient occupancy taxes and purchases of goods and services.
