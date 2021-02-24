'The Quest' granted filming extension at Napa's 'castle winery'

“The Quest” continues at the castle setting of Castello di Amorosa winery.

Napa County supervisors on Tuesday allowed the medieval-tinged reality television show to continue filming at vintner Dario Sattui’s $30 million Tuscany-style “castle winery” until March 10.

Supervisors in October authorized the “The Quest” to film at the winery near Calistoga from Nov. 9 until Feb. 13. But the pandemic and a state stay-at-home order changed the schedule, a county report said.

That stay-at-home order took effect in the Bay Area on Dec. 18 and lasted until Jan. 25 to try to combat a COVID-19 surge.

“The Quest” involves contestants engaging in various tasks in the fantasy world of Everealm. It ran on ABC television in 2014 and is being revived on Disney+ streaming service. The original plan to film at Burg Kreuzenstein castle in Austria was canceled because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Producers then sought a medieval-style castle in the United States. They needed something more convincing than the one at Disneyland.