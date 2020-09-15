The science behind the orange, 'Martian' sky looming over Napa Valley

Minuscule particles in the air cancel out “shorter wavelengths” of visible light – that is, they make it impossible to see blue and violet light in our atmosphere. What’s left over, Anastasio explained, are the yellow, red and orange wavelengths. Those remaining wavelengths created the light over Napa and the Bay Area on Wednesday.

“That’s why when you see an orange sun, it means there are lots of particles in the atmosphere,” Anastasio said.

Wind is blowing in pretty much every direction but from the west, which would move the smoke away from the North Coast and into the state’s deeper interior, according to Gass.

“We will see ebbs and flows, and some places in the Bay may do better as we have the marine layer come back to the area,” Gass added. “(Improvement would take) at least significant diminishing of the active fires going on.”

Visible, millimeter-sized particles of ash falling from the sky have concerning implications for air quality, Gass cautioned. Air quality sensors often pick up finer particles, but not larger pieces of particulate.

Even while the Napa sky looked Martian on Wednesday morning, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District rated local air quality as “moderate,” just slightly worse than “good.”