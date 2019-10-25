{{featured_button_text}}
The Weekly Calistogan office

The Weekly Calistogan moved to 1705 Washington St. the first week of October. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

The Weekly Calistogan has moved to a new location, 1705 Washinton St., Suite L, in Calistoga. 

For several years the office had been located in the converted train cars, next to Calistoga Depot, and before that, the small yellow building behind the Depot. The move took place the first week of October. 

The mailing address remains the same, P.O., Box 385, Calistoga, 94515, as does the phone number, (707) 942-4035. 

The new office is in a single-story, well-landscaped building towards the north end of Washington Street, near Logvy Park. It  was at one time a medical office, and is now also occupied by offices including UpValley Family Centers, and Napa County Human Services. 

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

