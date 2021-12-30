The Weekly Calistogan's top stories of 2021

The City of Calistoga started to bounce back from the pandemic this past year, and was mercifully spared from wildfires and evacuation. Visitors are returning, the City coffers are being replenished, and talks with the county have resumed over the sale of the Napa County Fairgrounds.

Calistogans also rejoiced at the return of in-person high school graduation, the Halloween Parade and the Lighted Tractor Parade.

The drought continues, however, and the City implemented a Stage II water emergency, which is still in effect. Here are some of the highlights from 2021.

COVID-19

Case counts in Calistoga were slow to rise at the beginning of the pandemic, but had several surges that brought the cumulative case count to 572 at the end of 2021.

In January, the state’s shelter-at-home mandate was lifted and restaurants, hair salons, and other businesses were allowed to reopen, with restrictions. Parklets were also installed along Lincoln Avenue, to allow more outdoor seating.

Then in June, the city was hit hard with a concentration of COVID-19 cases. The surge was attributed to people letting down their social distancing guard over the Memorial Day weekend. Nine cases involved a large family living closely in a single household, said Napa County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio at the time.

Cases again slowed down over the next few months, inching upwards by only a few. Then in October, while the rest of the county was on a downward trend, cases of COVID-19 in Calistoga again surged by 12 over one week, with a number of the cases linked to the same household.

At the end of December, while cases in the rest of the county are on an upwards tick again, cases in Calistoga remain at 572.

Stage II Water Emergency

Due to the ongoing drought, the City of Calistoga implemented a Stage II Water emergency starting May 1, requiring residents and businesses to conserve water.

Citing back-to-back dry years and limited precipitation in the northern part of the State, the last time the City moved to Stage II was in 2015.

In response, the city hired Water Conservation Specialist Mitchell Egert to provide education and outreach to the community about how to conserve water. The city provided, and still provides, free water conservation kits.

Though conservation efforts were initially slow to gain ground, by November, the city’s water demand was one of the lowest for that month in the past two decades, with a record 34% reduction in water use, Egert reported.

Despite heavy rains this fall and winter, however, the city remains in a Stage II water emergency.

PSPS events

The City and surrounding areas experienced expected and unexpected power outages with more frequency and longer duration in 2021, due to PG&E’s upgrading of equipment as part of its fire mitigation efforts.

Calistoga was the first city in North America to test new technology. PG&E had been installing sensors on power lines which can detect a downed line and almost immediately reduce the level of energy in the line to prevent sparking. The technology is sensitive to branches and vegetation interfering with the lines, and also squirrels, which caused at least one outage.

The new lines take longer to come back online as PG&E needs to inspect the entire surrounding area before the lines are re-energized.

City officials were unaware of the installation, however, which caused unannounced power disruptions including several on Jan. 6, when approximately 3,700 customers were affected. The quick succession of outages that day disabled computers, refrigerators and other appliances, causing untold losses.

The hardest hit customers are those west of the river, who are not powered by PG&E’s temporary generators.

Wildfire mitigation

Although wildfire season was predicted to start in April, much earlier in the year than usual, Calistoga was spared from wildfire threat in 2021.

The city nonetheless worked proactively to put several wildfire mitigation efforts in place.

The City partnered with AnchorPoint and Zonehaven to provide integrated, state-of-the-art fire mapping tools which include information for residents to “Know Your Zone” in case of an evacuation.

Anchor Point’s digital maps are up-to-date and extremely detailed reports that show every potential path a fire could take based upon the fuel inside that location. The mapping will aid firefighters in real-time without waiting for reports from Cal Fire before planning and executing action.

The city also acquired an AM radio station, 1670, the only radio station of its kind in Napa County. The 10-watt AM radio has a range of 5-10 miles specifically designated to provide information to residents in the case of an emergency, such as an earthquake or wildfire.

Said Fire Chief Steve Campbell earlier this year, “All anyone has to do is tune into AM station 1670 for the latest information about any type of emergency event."

The City also “employed” goats and sheep to eat through underbrush fire fuel on Mount Washington and along Foothill Boulevard.

Councilmember Lopez-Ortega charged with elder abuse

In August, Calistoga Vice-Mayor and City Council member Irais Lopez-Ortega, also the operator of two senior care facilities, was charged with four felony counts of elder abuse by the Napa County District Attorney’s office.

Lopez-Ortega has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the case has been continued to Jan. 21.

Charges allege that two separate incidents occurred over the summer at Cedars Care Home, a 10-bed assisted living, residential care facility in Calistoga.

According to a complaint investigation report, video evidence obtained in September shows staff members pushing a resident, causing them to fall.

A second recorded incident shows a staff member pulling the resident away from the dining room table, resulting in another fall. The Department also obtained photo evidence of multiple bruises on the resident’s body.

While the matter is not related to the City of Calistoga or to Lopez-Ortega’s role as a city council member, if convicted she would not be allowed to continue to serve on the council.

Four Seasons opens

After nearly a decade of delays, the Four Seasons Resort officially opened Nov. 1.

The project was approved by the City in 2012, and a groundbreaking was expected in 2014, with an opening predicted for 2015.

The project didn’t break ground in 2015, however, and it was then announced that Four Seasons had come on board to manage the resort. The resort was then predicted to open in 2018.

The property underwent changes in investors, contractors, and endured numerous other setbacks including labor issues, wildfires, and the pandemic.

Then, just weeks after opening, the property changed hands as Irvine-based Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. purchased the 85-room hotel from Boston-based property fund manager Alcion Ventures for a near-record $175 million.

Four Seasons will continue to manage the resort. Though managed and advertised as a Four Seasons property, the resort is called Calistoga 400 Silverado Trail within Calistoga, due to the City's no-chain ordinance.

Parades, events return

Nonprofit groups were hard-pressed to raise funds this past year, as major fundraisers were held not as sit-down dinners and live auctions, but as drive-thru events.

Unlike their 2020 predecessors, Class of 2021 high school graduates and their friends and family were allowed on the football field for an in-person graduation ceremony, with masks and social distancing in place, for a truly moving event.

After the cancellation of city-wide events in 2020, the city started to come back to life in 2021 with the return of Concerts in the Park, the Halloween Parade, the Lighted Tractor Parade, and many new holiday events.

Fairgrounds purchase

With the economy rebounding, in September the City Council agreed to reconvene a subcommittee for negotiations with the county to purchase the Napa County Fairgrounds, comprised of Chris Canning and Don Williams.

Nearly a done deal, the purchase of the fairgrounds ⁠— everything except the golf course ⁠— was put on hold shortly after the pandemic hit and the City’s revenues dwindled.

A new grassroots community group was also formed, Friends of the Fairgrounds, and quickly garnered more than 250 members. FOF’s website keeps interested parties informed of the process and provides a platform for ideas and discussion. The group is also pushing for the purchase of the entire fairgrounds property.

