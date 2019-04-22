The Wine Stop has been a fixture in the converted Train Depot on Lincoln Avenue for 33 years. Now, there are plans to move across the street, into the retail space now occupied by Rabbit Rabbit.
Owner Tom Pelter has filed for a use permit that the planning commission will review at its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.
The permit would not allow live entertainment, and any modifications to the existing building would have to be approved by the planning department. Signage is also subject to approval, according to the staff report.
While there are 10 existing or approved tasting rooms downtown, Wine Stop is primarily a wine retailer. It also sells olive oil and other wine-related merchandise.
All wines poured for tasting without charge must be made from at least 75 percent fruit grown with Calistoga.
The Wine Stop is also an existing downtown business relocating to another existing commercial space, and “Is consistent with and will enhance Calistoga’s history of independent, unique, and single location business, thus contributing to the uniqueness of the town,” according to the report.