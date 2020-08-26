× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was 1944, and at age 17, George Pellegrini hadn’t yet finished high school but knew he wanted to enlist.

“And apparently my parents let me,” he said.

Growing up on Staten Island, Pellegrini was a movie buff and a fan of action stars John Wayne and Errol Flynn. His older brother—he had four siblings—had already enlisted in the Coast Guard.

An all-around athlete, Pellegrini was on the track team, practiced boxing, and also sang in the choir. He remembers telling his track coach his plans.

“He said, ‘I wouldn’t advise it, but if that’s your choice, go ahead and do it.’”

Pellegrini went to enlist, but the Marines and the Coast Guard were not taking new recruits. The Navy was. After 10 weeks of boot camp, they assigned him to what was called the PTs.

“I thought it stood for physical training, as I was an athlete. But it stood for Patrol Boat, motor torpedo boats,” he said.

Pellegrini was sent across the country to Treasure Island, in California, and from there assigned to a ship, and 30 days later he was in the Philippine islands.

Japanese prisoners of warIn the summer of 1945, the ship carrying Pellegrini and his shipmates arrived in Samar, in central Philippines. After 30 days of seeing nothing but water, “I saw our entire fleet. With battleships, and cruisers, and every kind of ship that was imaginable. It was just magnificent. What a sight. I’ve never seen anything like it since,” he said.

Pellegrini, who says he’s not one to get seasick, served as a coxswain, trained to steer a ship’s boat and also have charge of its crew. From his station in Samar, the Navy flew him down to the second largest island in the Philippines, Mindanao.

Pellegrini and his crewmates cruised the islands in PT boats, which carry about 12 men plus officers, on maneuvers.

Their job was to take rounded up Japanese prisoners to a large prison camp in Zamboanga, back on Mindanao.

“These were men, both the officers and others who were in the process of surrendering. They were out of bullets, and they were out of food,” Pellegrini said. “Though depleted of food, guns and ammunition, the Japanese officers were still very stately and very well dressed.”

In all, Pellegrini and his fellow servicemen took hundreds of Japanese soldiers to the camps, where they were kept behind barbed wire fences.

“They were young men my age, and older. I would go up to the fence and look at these young men, and they would look at me, and we would probably wonder what we were doing here. What’s this all about?” Pellegrini said. “But they were the enemy. And I know they were a very formidable enemy. They were tremendous fighters.”

Most of the fighting had stopped by the summer of 1945, but the U.S. had not yet dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That happened on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9 of that year, by order of President Truman. After the two bombs were dropped, the war ended.

“We were told we were getting ready to invade Japan. And that would have cost the lives of probably one million U.S. men, plus all of the Japanese. Because they would have fought right to the end,” Pellegrini said. “We were waiting for that. We didn’t know the bombs had been dropped. We saw planes going overhead quite often, but we didn’t know.”

End of war duties

Pellegrini’s physique and temperament suited him for other duties as well as coxswain. He was trained in how to discharge a torpedo, and operate machine guns.

He was also assigned to guard the torpedoes and ammunition. “I was told to shoot anyone,” with the .45 caliber handgun he had with him at all times, “Even our men, if they tried to break in.”

The next step up from coxswain is boatswain, and they are in charge of the ship, Pellegrini pointed out, but “I always seemed to be in charge of leading small groups of men. I was not anything special, more like discipline, to make sure they weren’t gambling or getting into fights.”

Pellegrini was an athlete, but also a diplomat. “I wasn’t a bully,” he said, and expressed a distaste for bullies. He once told off a boatswain’s mate who was hosing down men with a fire hose, “To show off his authority. I went over there, as a 17-year-old kid, and chewed him out. I said ‘if there’s an argument or a dispute go and settle it.’”

Pellegrini was still in the Philippines when the war ended. The U.S. stripped the ships stationed in Samar and burned them, as “It was more cost effective than bringing them back,” he said.

He was discharged in June, 1946. In some ways, he says, he enjoyed his experience in the service.

“As a young man, I found it to be challenging. I’m glad to this day I didn’t have to kill anybody, which I probably would have lived to regret.”

A higher purpose

Returning to New York was a culture shock for both Pellegrini and his family, “To have me as a war veteran back in the house,” he said.

But he got busy finishing his high school education, then went on to college and studied business. While going to school there, on Staten Island, he met his future wife, Phyllis. Over the years, they raised five beautiful children he is still very proud of.

From college, Pellegrini went into advertising. He got a job with National Distillers, one of the second largest distillers in the country at that time, and was there for 28 years. He moved around with the company, spending time in Florida and Texas.

But something was missing. Back in New York, he switched directions and took a job fundraising for a church organization. From there, he and his wife ended up in Maine, where he served as an administrator and educational director for the church’s school.

But he wasn’t always so secure in his Catholic faith.

“It’s a strange thing,” he said. “My wife knew there had to be something more. We belonged to the country club, the Rotary Club, the Elks Club, but she was in search of a deeper faith.

That’s when Phyllis picked up a book called “Something More” by Katherine Marshall, about finding a more fulfilling relationship with God. After attending several meetings of a businessmen’s Christian meetings, at almost 50 years old, Pellegrini became a born-again Christian and that changed his whole direction in life, he said.

“It’s been a blessing to our family. It was difficult at the time, because I didn’t know where I was going. But God has had a tremendous influence in my life. (Raising and providing for children) God had his hand on my life, I know, because I was never that smart,” he said.

George and Phyllis moved to California 22 years ago.

Pellegrini helped raise funds to build Highlands Christian Church in Calistoga and Phyllis was the women’s prayer director.

The Pellegrinis also traveled to Israel to serve as ministers in a youth hostel.

As one of his many community services, for the last five years, Pellegrini has served as the chaplin for the Calistoga American Legion.

Living at Rancho de Calistoga, he headed up the Emergency Response Team in the mobile home park for 12 years, and also led Pathfinders, an organization helping people find financial and medical help. He also served as chairman of the board of the Calistoga Affordable Housing, and also worked part-time for the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

George and Phyllis were married for 69 years. She died just this past May.

Though deeply saddened, Pellegrini can still say he is grateful.

“I think God had a plan for my life,” he said.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

