They Served With Honor: From Calistoga Eagle Scout to Army drones in Afghanistan

The Shadow was successful on several of O’Neill’s watches. It picked up footage of enemy forces rigging explosive devices, entering suspicious houses, and shooting mortar from a hillside, thus providing information to divert ground troops.

After his stint in Afghanistan, and back in the U.S., O’Neill began to train as a parachute jumper, leaping out of Army airplanes. He was a little fearful about jumping out of an airplane, but it would have been embarrassing not to jump, he said.

“You had to psyche up for it, but the first jump was just as exhilarating at the last.”

After a few successful jumps, one day the winds kicked up and O’Neill and another jumper “got pushed to the point we couldn’t steer the parachute,” and they made a bad landing.

After some time in the hospital, O’Neill returned to Calistoga to recuperate. He is still dealing with physical repercussions from that bad landing, and is forthcoming but a little reticent to talk about ongoing issues including chronic arthritis and degenerative disc disease.

“It was my fault for being crazy enough to jump out of an airplane,” he said.

For a while he worked with longtime Calistoga woodworker Glen Pope. But soon his love of aviation was calling again.