They Served With Honor: From Calistoga Eagle Scout to Army drones in Afghanistan

Nick O’Neill is an amiable kind of guy, who says he is amazed by his own life. From Eagle Scout, to Army drone operator, to parachute jumper, he’s modest, but the story he has to tell is anything but.
The 35-year-old seems like he was born for adventure. While he was good at school, it never interested him that much. The outdoors did.
Growing up in Calistoga, where the family went on vacation, O’Neill was off hiking, eager to discover new places and new things. He joined the Boy Scouts and was part of a close-knit group. He says of becoming an Eagle Scout, “I stuck with the journey.”
O’Neill comes from a family that understands service. His father, Doug, served as a police officer in Calistoga for 35 years. His mother, Kathy, comes from a family of Air Force service members. O’Neill made Eagle Scout in 2009 and was a role model for his younger brother, Sean, who also became an Eagle Scout, in 2010. Sean is now training at a corrections academy in Galt, just south of Sacramento. The oldest brother, Christopher, is a police officer in Santa Rosa.
After graduating from Calistoga High School in 2004, O’Neill said he had no specific plans but wanted to go to college and get a degree, something his parents advocated. He attended Sonoma State University and graduated with a degree in political science. He thought about pursuing a career as a lawyer, but at the idea of more schooling, “I ran away from that quickly. I wanted to get out into the world,” he said.
In 2010 O’Neill was admitted to a delayed entry program in the Army, and in 2011 completed basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia.
After taking an aptitude test, O’Neill was given a several options for further training. From Fort Benning, O'Neill transferred to Fort Huachuca, in Arizona, where he learned to work on small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones.
“I like working with my brains and my hands,” he said.
From there, O’Neill was transferred back to Fort Benning, this time for Airborne School. When not practice jumping out airplanes, there was a little R&R.
“Columbus (a nearby town) is an amazing city full of barbecue and amazing country music,” he said.
As an E4 Specialist he was then sent to join the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Three months later he was, somewhat reluctantly, on his way to Afghanistan.
“I was just there (in North Carolina) long enough to start getting to know the town,” he said. “But I guess that’s what I sighed up for.”
O’Neill served in Afghanistan from March through October 2012. His job was to provide ground support and maintenance for the Shadow 200. The UAV provides reconnaissance and surveillance, flying over terrain, highways, looking for suspicious activity like “the enemy” planting explosives to disrupt U.S. convoys, or “To basically blow us up,” O’Neill said. UAVs “are basically big cameras in the sky helping us find the enemy.”
The Shadow was successful on several of O’Neill’s watches. It picked up footage of enemy forces rigging explosive devices, entering suspicious houses, and shooting mortar from a hillside, thus providing information to divert ground troops.
After his stint in Afghanistan, and back in the U.S., O’Neill began to train as a parachute jumper, leaping out of Army airplanes. He was a little fearful about jumping out of an airplane, but it would have been embarrassing not to jump, he said.
“You had to psyche up for it, but the first jump was just as exhilarating at the last.”
After a few successful jumps, one day the winds kicked up and O’Neill and another jumper “got pushed to the point we couldn’t steer the parachute,” and they made a bad landing.
After some time in the hospital, O’Neill returned to Calistoga to recuperate. He is still dealing with physical repercussions from that bad landing, and is forthcoming but a little reticent to talk about ongoing issues including chronic arthritis and degenerative disc disease.
“It was my fault for being crazy enough to jump out of an airplane,” he said.
For a while he worked with longtime Calistoga woodworker Glen Pope. But soon his love of aviation was calling again.
O’Neill moved to Victorville, in Southern California, to get his certification to work on aircraft. He then got a job with General Atomics, a government contractor that builds drones. Those drones, the Reaper (in the U.S.) and the Protector (in the UK) are larger than a Cessna aircraft, and some are equipped to carry armament.
Victorville is located near the desert, where the drones are tested. Compared to the Shadow, “the camera is on a bigger scale and it’s a lot more powerful, with flight autonomy, so they can fly themselves,” O’Neill said.
O'Neill got married in 2018, and he and his wife, Rebeca, had a son, Jack, last July. Still strongly connected to family, they come up to Calistoga to visit a few times a year.
And for now, his itch for adventure seems to have been scratched. “I love what I’m doing, on the edge of the new technology in the world of drones,” he said.
