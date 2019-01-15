The third annual Women’s MARCH Napa Valley is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19, from 9–11:30 a.m. Marchers will gather in front of Napa City Hall, 955 School St. and begin marching down School to Third Street at 9:30 a.m. — accompanied by dancers, drummers, singers and chanters.
Marchers are encouraged to bring creative signs and compete for a “Best Sign” prize awarded at the podium.
In addition, 40 nonprofit organizations and activist groups will be represented at tables located in the Sullivan Lot (located between Randolph and Coombs on Third Street) with information about their services and volunteer opportunities.
The MARCH program begins at 10 a.m. on the stage located on the street in front of the Napa County Hall of Justice, 1125 Third St. in downtown Napa. Zumba dancers will perform prior to the start of the program in front of the stage.
Speakers confirmed to date include: Christine Pelosi, political strategist and Women’s Caucus Chair/California Democratic Party; Sara Agah Franti, an emergency room nurse and jewelry designer; essay contest winner Larkin Dewyer, a junior at St. Helena High School and Congressman Mike Thompson (projected). Singers confirmed to date include Terry Bradford; Angela Kennedy; Tevis Carbajal; and Nikki Silvestri. Music will be provided by the Cosmos Percussion Ensemble.
The marches produced by Women’s March Napa Valley (WMNV) in both 2017 and 2018 were the reinforcement and continuation of collective grassroots work. Over the past two years, WMNV has partnered with local, regional and national activist groups to hold Town Hall meetings to protect DACA recipients and preserve the Affordable Care Act. WMNV members marched in support of local immigrants and traveled to California counties to enroll eligible voters.