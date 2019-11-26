Thompson files to run for another term in Congress
Rep. Mike Thompson has filed to run for re-election in the 5th Congressional District, which includes all of Napa County and parts of Lake, Sonoma, Solano and Contra Costa counties.
“It is my highest honor to represent the place where I was born, grew up, raised my children, and still live today,” said Thompson, D-St. Helena, in a press release.
You have free articles remaining.
His name will appear on the ballot for the March 2020 primary election. At least one opponent has announced a candidacy—Jason Kishineff of American Canyon.
Thompson was elected to his first two-year term in 1998. He is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means. He lists among his endorsements all five Napa County supervisors, Napa Mayor Jill Techel, American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia, Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning and Yountville Mayor John Dunbar.
Kishineff on his website describes himself as “the progressive choice” and said he backs such things as single-payer health care and free college tuition.