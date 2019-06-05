Thousands enjoy wine, food and friends at restored Louis M. Martini Winery

Napa Valley Vintners begins in 1944

This year’s Auction Napa Valley is in celebration of the founding of the Napa Valley Vintners 75 years ago in October 1944. The founders were Fernande de Latour of Beaulieu Vineyard, Felix Salmina of Larkmead Winery, Charles Forni of Napa Valley Co-op, Robert Mondavi of CK Monday & Sons, John Daniel of Inglenook, Louis M. Martini of Louis M. Martini Winery and Louis Stralla of Brun & Chaix Winery, Oakville.

In 1973, Louis M. Martini was asked about the formation of the Napa Valley Vintners. He said, “You see what happened, I realized at the time, you’ve got to have some sort of association to protect and get together. So I went to a restaurant in a hotel and invited them for lunch. I asked them to pay for their own lunch. I think it’s a good thing, because we put on a united front. We took the initiative.”

-Martini quotes from the Napa Valley Vintners’ website