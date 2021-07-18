Three dead in plane crash near Angwin

UPDATED 1:53 p.m. -- A pilot and two passengers died Friday morning when a small aircraft crashed into a vineyard near the Angwin Parrett Field airport, the Napa County Sheriff's Office reported.
The identities of the three were not immediately released while the department contacts next of kin. The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Scanner reports said the plane came down on a property along Las Posadas Road, which is south of the airport runway. The terrain in this area has forests and vineyards.
Witnesses reported flames and a column of smoke after the crash. Photos from the scene show the plane was badly damaged on impact.
Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire were on the scene, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be doing an investigation.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
