Tim Carl, Local Tastes: Deteriorating Rutherford station depot’s future remains uncertain

The limits of Napa County’s Agricultural Preserve ping-ponged back and forth in terms of how large a parcel was needed before it might be subdivided. The original version set the minimum at 20 acres, but in 1979 the county raised it to 40 acres, then back to 20, then again to 40. Presently, with Measure J passed in 1990 and its successor, Measure P, in 2008, the legal 40-acre minimum remains in effect until 2058. Any change of use must be OK’d by a vote of the people.

Some people have always opposed the Agricultural Preserve. When it was passed they called it an affront to freedom and un-American. A month earlier John Daniel, the former owner of Inglenook, had called it “socialistic in concept” and “destructive to future land development and business, confiscatory and grossly unfair.”

Even with the objections, the Board of Supervisors enacted the agricultural preserve with a 4-0 vote (a majority of Republicans held the board at the time), with one supervisor abstaining. Since then the Agricultural Preserve has been at the center of conflicts within the Napa Valley and beyond, with those who see any change to its wording or intent as opening cracks that would be exploited by developers and others who see it as stifling business and hindering affordable housing (although such arguments might be refuted by anyone trying to find affordable housing in Silicon Valley).