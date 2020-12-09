'Tis the season to decorate downtown Calistoga

It’s looking a lot like Christmas in Calistoga. From storefronts to a lighted tree at the Presbyterian Church, holiday lights are filling up the town with holiday spirit.

The first week of December, community volunteers decorated trees along Lincoln Avenue while the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce strung the lights, and members of the Boys & Girls Club of Calistoga helped decorate an outdoor Christmas tree at the Presbyterian Church.

Although holiday events have been largely scaled back this year due to COVID-19, there are still many ways to participate in ongoing festivities.

Take a stroll downtown and take in the local storefront decorations. Vote for your favorite by Dec. 13 and be entered to win a Winter in the Wineries Passport. To vote, text “joyful” to (707) 324-4122.

While you’re downtown, bring an unwrapped toy to the Calistoga Fire Department, 1113 Washington St. The Calistoga Firefighters Association will be accepting donations to the annual Toy Drive until Dec. 22. You can also bring a non-perishable food item for the food to NextHome in the Valley, 1437 Lincoln Ave.

