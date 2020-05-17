Titus named new winemaker for Atlas Peak’s Acumen Napa Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Phillip Titus has been appointed winemaker for Acumen Napa Valley.

Titus has spent the past three decades as the winemaker for his family’s Titus Vineyards, and at Chappellet Vineyards, where he has earned acclaim — and numerous 100-point scores — crafting mountain-grown wines on Pritchard Hill. In addition to his continued roles at Titus Vineyards and Chappellet, Titus will work with Acumen’s team, which includes Viticulturist Garrett Buckland and Assistant Winemaker José Rodriquez, to guide Acumen’s winemaking program on Atlas Peak.

“Since our founding almost a decade ago, our goal has been to establish Acumen as one of Napa Valley’s great wine estates, and the benchmark for Atlas Peak,” said Diana Schweiger, Acumen’s sales and marketing director. “Building on the foundation established by his predecessors, Henrik Poulsen and the late Denis Malbec, Phillip is the ideal person to help us achieve these goals. With more than 30 years of experience making wines from high-elevation vineyards, and a track record of producing some of America’s most revered Cabernets, Phillip is one of America’s preeminent winemakers.”

Titus comes to Acumen with extensive knowledge of the winery’s two organic-certified estate vineyards on Atlas Peak. “I have had the pleasure of working with grapes from Acumen’s Edcora and Attelas vineyards for a number of years,” Titus said. “As a winemaker, and a wine lover, my fascination with Atlas Peak has only grown over the years. Those of us who know the mountain vineyards of Napa Valley intimately, know what an extraordinary terroir it offers for growing Bordeaux varietals. What Acumen has already achieved on Atlas Peak is remarkable. I am excited to work alongside Garrett, José and the Acumen team to establish new benchmarks for the wines of Atlas Peak.”