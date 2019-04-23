It's one thing to run on pavement, and another to run on winding, rock-riddled pathways.
On Saturday, beginning at the Napa County Fairgrounds, marathon runners braved the challenges of the rough terrain of the Palisades and the steeper challenge to the top, yes, the top, of Mount St. Helena.
But it was worth it.
“These challenges will make this race a memorable one for years to come," said Napa Valley 50K marathon runner Victor Yee. "But, so too was how fantastic the scenery was. As soon I was about 1,000-1,500 feet high (the race started at 500 feet), I literally wondered myself if this was the real world: I felt like I was in a video game. I could see dense waves of visible water droplets billowing all around me. And on the return trip, I could also see spots of sunbeams falling onto vineyards in the distance. I was promised some epic vistas. I got them.”
This is the third year that race promoter Scena Performance has been bringing the Napa Valley 50K and 20K to Calistoga. The full marathon takes runners on a course to the top of Mount St. Helena, and the 20K half marathon course is up Oat Hill Mine Trail, and on to the Palisades Trail, said Adam Ray, race director.
Start and finish lines for the two marathons were at the Napa County Fairgrounds on the Great Lawn. This year the race was USA Track and Field certified, which means participants will get points for running it.
The marathons are also two of the hardest in Northern California, said race assistant Michele Pool. When runners hit the Palisades there are rocks, and a steep 10,000-foot vertical climb.
Angela Tieri, from Mill Valley, was the first woman to cross the finish line in the 20K half marathon. She agreed the route was tough.
“At the Palisades it got very technical, and it was foggy,” she said.
Scena Performance puts on a variety races that promote running and travel, so participants take in the local culture as well as a challenging race. In Northern California, other events take place in Oakland, and in Mendocino Woodlands State Park, and internationally in Puerto Rico and Brazil.
In Napa Valley, the event, of course, includes food and wine. This year, Clif Family Winery hosted the finishers at their tasting room in St. Helena.
In all about 170 runners participated in this year's event, and 67 took on the challenge of Mount St. Helena.
“People really love coming to Calistoga, it’s a lot of fun,” Pool said.