Too many tasting rooms? City of Calistoga considers options for empty storefronts

“There is a night and day difference in tasting rooms that also have retail. They are so much more visually enticing and give you reasons to go in,” Cooper said.

Commissioners also came down on landlords who let their storefronts sit empty while waiting for renters who can afford to pay a high square-footage rate.

“Calistoga is unique, and I’ve seen a lot of changes in 40 years,” said Chair Paul Coates. “My concern is with the number of tasting rooms. We’re not getting a balance between serving locals and visitors. (Tasting rooms) are more financially able and landlords will sit and wait for them to pay more square footage cost.”

Commissioner Doug Allan pointed out, “It’s hard to have the conversation about limiting new business when we have so many vacant storefronts. Can we apply some responsibility to landlords to fill those spaces? It’s not fair to the community for them to sit on the property not responsible to the community. Not just limit tasting rooms, bringing positive new energy. There should be a consequence if (landlords) are just waiting for the right business.”

Tusinger said a vacancy tax exists in some places and has been kicked around in Calistoga before, and could be explored further.