Tourist-driven Calistoga explores economic diversification

In a town that derives roughly half of its revenue from the hospitality industry, the City of Calistoga has established a Business Diversification Program in an effort to offset revenue lost during economic downturns.

The measure was brought before the City Council on April 5 by Councilman Don Williams, who has previously expressed concerns about overtourism and pushed for more local-serving businesses.

Councilmembers unanimously approved creating a subcommittee to develop criteria for awarding grants to encourage new and different kinds of businesses. Economic diversification, Williams said, amounts to broadening a portfolio, and not putting one’s eggs all in one basket.

“It’s a pilot program. It’s analogous to scholarships for aspiring students. There’s not a guarantee of success, but the reasonable hope is that the grants can provide a lift directly to imaginative entrepreneurs in Calistoga,” Williams said. “It’s a simple, organic, homegrown program to help our town become more economically diverse and interesting.”

Williams and Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega will serve on subcommittee and will reach out to the Chamber of Commerce for another volunteer from the business community.

The program's funding of $25,000 is contingent on criteria developed by the subcommittee and approved by the council. Suggested criteria are that the applicant be local; the business must offer a product or service not otherwise readily available locally; and the applicant must demonstrate a need for funds and a promise of success.

Mayor Chris Canning said he liked the idea as seed money for a new company, or an incubator concept, which he said he’s seen work elsewhere. However, “We do need to be careful using public funds for a commercial or for-profit endeavor,” he cautioned. "I’m very interested in what the criteria would be.”

Williams acknowledges the hospitality industry is the city’s most significant source of revenue. But, as recent history has proved, he pointed out, it is vulnerable to events like wildfires, pandemic and recession, all of which have compromised the city’s budget in the past.

In a letter to the editor last year, Williams stated “Without attention to overtourism, we in Napa County could join company with the mayor in Paris who expressed 'deep qualms about having so many visitors directly in their midst. . . Mass tourism is driving away locals with higher prices, higher rents and sheer inconvenience.'”

Councilmember Gary Kraus said he supported the program, but questioned whether non-tourist related businesses could see the city through an economic downturn.

"The issue that I have is, I’m not sure $25,000 would go far enough to bring about economic diversity when you consider the size of (our) tourist industry,” he said. “A 25% drop in TOT (hotel tax), that’s millions of dollars, not to mention the associated sales tax. I think it’s kind of a misnomer to say it’s going to replace city revenue in the event of a downturn. At best I could see it contributing thousands of dollars.”

He also suggested that members of the town’s significant Hispanic community could benefit from the program and financial incentives for business development.

