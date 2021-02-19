Traffic delays expected next week on Highway 29 for St. Helena tree work

Caltrans will be implementing one-way traffic control on Highway 29 every day next week so crews can perform maintenance on the tree tunnel in St. Helena.

Workers will remove nine elms that are infected with tree rot and Dutch Elm Disease that have become a safety concern.

There will be one-way traffic controls from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Caltrans said.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution while driving in this area.

WATCH NOW: NAPA COUNTY WILDFIRES TAKE TOLL ON WINE COUNTRY LANDSCAPE

SEE PHOTOS OF THE ACE & VINE CARD ROOM IN NAPA