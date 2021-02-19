 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic delays expected next week on Highway 29 for St. Helena tree work

Traffic delays expected next week on Highway 29 for St. Helena tree work

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Elm tunnel

The Highway 29 elm tunnel, seen here from the Beringer Vineyards driveway, is a St. Helena icon.

 Star file photo

Caltrans will be implementing one-way traffic control on Highway 29 every day next week so crews can perform maintenance on the tree tunnel in St. Helena.

Workers will remove nine elms that are infected with tree rot and Dutch Elm Disease that have become a safety concern.

There will be one-way traffic controls from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, Caltrans said. 

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution while driving in this area. 

WATCH NOW: NAPA COUNTY WILDFIRES TAKE TOLL ON WINE COUNTRY LANDSCAPE

SEE PHOTOS OF THE ACE & VINE CARD ROOM IN NAPA

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News