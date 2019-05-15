A Caltrans crew clears a tree that fell onto AT&T phone lines late Wednesday morning along Highway 29 just south of Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga. One lane of traffic was closed until the area was cleared at about 12:30 p.m. PG&E lines were not affected.
Tree falls onto phone lines in Calistoga, backing up highway traffic
