Tuesday Update: Lopez-Ortega, Gift, Gonzalez lead in city council, school board elections

As election results solidify, leading candidates emerge for Calistoga City Council and Calistoga Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.
In each of the elections, a Latinx candidate has come out on top and by wide margins, according to election results released Tuesday.
With two open seats on the city council this year, incumbent Irais Lopez-Ortega has taken a wide lead with 1,231 votes (35.20%). In line for the second seat is Lisa Gift with 799 votes (22.85%),
CJUSD Board of Trustees
In the race for three seats on the Calistoga Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, long-time resident Rudy Gonzalez leads with 1,413 votes (26.41%). He is followed by incumbent President Julie Elkeshen with 1,094 votes (20.44%) and Stephanie Rothberg-Allan with 1,092 votes (20.41%).
Incumbents Matt Reid and Mark Galindo follow with 893 votes (16.69%) and 859 votes (16.05%), respectively.
On Nov. 4, Matt Reid conceded the election.
“Though I am disappointed not to keep my seat, I am excited about what the newly elected Board members will bring to our District. The District is in good hands and I look forward to continuing to help it succeed, now as a parent rather than as a Trustee.”
Calistoga City Council, Mayor
Early in the race for city council, results put incumbent Vice-Mayor Michael Dunsford in second place. Further results released Tuesday pushed Gift into the second spot with 799 votes (22.85%), followed by Spiro Makras with 744 votes (21.28%), and Dunsford trailing closely, with 723 votes (20.67%).
Incumbent Mayor Chris Canning, running unopposed, has 1,748 votes (100%).
According to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, the latest count includes 95% of projected turnout. Tuesday's tally will be the last unofficial report until the election is certified on or before Nov. 30.
Lopez-Ortega was appointed to a vacant seat on the council in February 2013, and has served on the council since then. She and Dunsford were re-elected without opposition in 2016.
“There are still ballots to be counted, but it is great to know that I was elected by the community in general. And that there was a good amount of participation from the voters,” Lopez-Ortega said. “Going forward I will like to work hard to complete the ongoing projects that are still pending like the affordable housing and acquiring the fairgrounds.”
Her main focus right now, however, is to do more outreach and education to the Latinx community about Covid-19. “Our community has been hit hard by this pandemic and we’re seeing an increase in cases. With winter and flu we have to be very cautious,” she said. “It was great to see the Latinx voter participation in the general election.”
She also commented on Gonzalez’ election to the school board saying, “It’s great to see another member of the Latino community get elected so the Latino community will be represented.”
This is Lisa Gift’s first time running for city office. She is a 10-year resident of Calistoga, a small business owner, homeowner, and is also raising a family.
“It has not been an easy year to campaign, especially for a new candidate who is up against two well-respected incumbents,” Gift said. “I am humbled and honored by the support I received. There appears to be a strong contingent of residents who feel a connection to the ideals I ran on, and I have deep gratitude to those who have placed their confidence in me.”
This is also Spiro Makras’ first time running for city council. “I cannot thank my fellow Calistogans enough for supporting and believing in my candidacy. I am proud of the positive issues-based campaign that I ran and am immensely grateful to my family, friends, and loyal supporters who so generously contributed their time and effort to my campaign,” he said in a letter to his supporters.
This would have been Dunsford’s fifth term as councilmember. He was first elected to the council in November 2004, and re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016. He has served as vice mayor since 2006. He said there is a long list of accomplishments he is proud of having been a part of over the years, especially bringing the city’s budget from just over $100,000 in 2008-2009, to $8.5 million in 2019. “That’s what kept us alive during challenging times,” he said. That included the approval Solage resort, and the resultant TOT revenue. “That kick started the economic recovery,” he said.
Of his elected opponents, he said “I’m thrilled for Irais’s re-election. It’s great for the Latino community to have representation on the city council, from someone who is so involved in the community.” As for Gift, “It will be refreshing to have a new face and fresh voice on the council. She’s smart, and likeable, and once she settles in she’ll do a great job.”
Upon retiring from service to the city, Dunsford said he intends to spend more time on the golf course.
