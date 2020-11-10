Tuesday Update: Lopez-Ortega, Gift, Gonzalez lead in city council, school board elections

She also commented on Gonzalez’ election to the school board saying, “It’s great to see another member of the Latino community get elected so the Latino community will be represented.”

This is Lisa Gift’s first time running for city office. She is a 10-year resident of Calistoga, a small business owner, homeowner, and is also raising a family.

“It has not been an easy year to campaign, especially for a new candidate who is up against two well-respected incumbents,” Gift said. “I am humbled and honored by the support I received. There appears to be a strong contingent of residents who feel a connection to the ideals I ran on, and I have deep gratitude to those who have placed their confidence in me.”

This is also Spiro Makras’ first time running for city council. “I cannot thank my fellow Calistogans enough for supporting and believing in my candidacy. I am proud of the positive issues-based campaign that I ran and am immensely grateful to my family, friends, and loyal supporters who so generously contributed their time and effort to my campaign,” he said in a letter to his supporters.