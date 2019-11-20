The Calistoga Police Department has promoted two of its officers to the position of Police Corporal, Kristine Romo and Nicholas Dellia.
Romo is the most senior officer in the department, and “Has a skill set that is irreplaceable,” said Chief Mitch Celaya at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Romo received a Life Saving Award in 2017.
Dellia has served for more than three years on the force and was awarded Officer of the Year in February. “He is quite the up and comer for the organization,” Celaya said. “He has a professionalism and demeanor that is quite approachable, and he is liked among his peers and the community members.”
You have free articles remaining.
Dellia said he is excited about the opportunity to help the department grow.
In other department announcements, part-time Police Dispatcher Wendy Ramirez-Munoz has been promoted to full-time. She is bilingual, and has been with the department for two years.
“Wendy is amazing individual, always smiling, reliable, dependable, we couldn’t operate the dispatch center without her. She’s quite the catch for us, and we’re thrilled,” Celaya said.