CareerPoint Napa, Napa County’s job center, will host four recruitment events in January for the U.S. Census Bureau’s employment outreach to hire hourly workers to serve as census takers in the spring.
As part of preparations for the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will be recruiting workers to fill five positions: clerks, enumerators, recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, and census field supervisors.
The pay range for the positions vary from $18.50 to $27.50 an hour.
Recruiters from the Census Bureau will be on hand at CareerPoint Napa to provide information and answer questions about the open positions. The recruiters will be available on Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Dr., Building A, Suite A-106.
Individuals can apply online for Census jobs at 2020Census.gov/jobs.