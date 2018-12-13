A new housing project that will add 78 apartments to Calistoga’s much-needed housing supply was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission on Wednesday.
The project will be located on vacant land on Lincoln Avenue between Calistoga Motor Lodge to the north, and the John Deere dealer to the south, between Silverado Trail and Brannan Street.
The property is zoned for high-density residential and commercial community development, and development standards adhere to the city’s general plan, according to a staff report.
The 2.89-acre property will feature modern farmhouse architecture with two 3-story, nearly 40-foot tall buildings facing Lincoln Avenue, each with patio or balcony. Behind will be a community center and another residence.
By adding 12 affordable units to the original 57- unit project, the commission, in accordance with state law, approved a density bonus and concessions to allow for 78 units.
One-bedroom apartments will start at $1,490.
During public comment, residents expressed concerns about the project’s density and the need for more fire escape routes.
Newly elected city councilman Don Williams said he doesn’t have a problem with new housing in accordance with the general plan, but does have a problem with the density and number of units in the project.
“An extra 21 units might seem reasonable, but after a disaster we might regret it. I’m not talking 'no growth,' but let’s respect the 57 units,” he said.
Williams also said he spoke for those who voted for him -- by a large majority -- in the recent city council election, and the project was an example of “incremental excess."
"A few more here a few more there, voters see cumulative effect," Williams said. "It proves the disconnect between community and city. It looks okay on paper, but represents business as usual. After the election and the wildfires we can’t keep approving projects in the same old way.”
Other residents pointed out the need for more than one exit out of the project not "if" but "when" the next disaster comes.
“We should not be building firetraps,” said Charlotte Williams.
Speaking in favor of the project was local business owner Steve Patel, who said 50 percent of his employees commute from Lake County or Santa Rosa.
Project representatives reiterated that the state allows the density bonus, and at 57 units the project would not be financially viable.
“We wouldn’t be here,” said Vanessa Garza, with Anton DevCo., the project’s developer.
Commissioner Alissa McNair confirmed that assessment.
“We've been told (by others) that a smaller project isn't feasible. If we mandate they be smaller projects (developers) won't be coming to us,” she said.
Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes said he “daily” hears the need for more housing for people who work in Calistoga.
The developer of the project will also be providing water and sewer improvements to the area, and will construct Vine Trail access along Lincoln Avenue.
Chair Paul Coates pointed out that these kinds of improvement costs are substantial and the developer, not the taxpayer, will be paying for them.
“People in the community need to understand water and sewer are important,” he said.
Commissioner Scott Cooper was excused from the meeting.
The project will also provide underground utilities, no gated driveway or glaring exterior lighting. The apartments will be small pet-friendly and the property will include a dog run area.
Although no CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) study was required due to a state urban infill exemption, an on-call archeologist is called for during ground-disturbing construction.
A traffic study of the project provided by the developer showed “less than significant” impact across short and long term, with 400 daily trips generated.