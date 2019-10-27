Napa County's Office of Emergency Services issued an advisory evacuation order at mid-day Sunday for the greater Calistoga area because of the unpredictability of the Kincade fire in Sonoma County.
The Register provided free access to this article. Please consider supporting our local jour…
Residents living north of Dunaweal Lane to the Lake County line and from the Sonoma County line east to Pickett Road are being asked to prepare for possible evacuation.
People with special needs or livestock that needs transporting should consider leaving now, the county advisory said.
Calistoga City Manager Mike Kirn said firefighters in Sonoma County are trying to keep the fire from jumping Ida Clayton Road off of Highway 128.
If it does cross Ida Clayton Road, an evacuation order would be issued and police officers would go through the city with hi-low sirens and door-to-door, Kirn said.
These are the first possible evacuations in Napa County due to the Kincade fire which broke out Thursday night near Geyserville. So far, 200,000 people in Sonoma County are under evacuation orders, including Windsor and Headsburg and parts of Santa Rosa.
Cynthia Sweeney, editor of The Weekly Calistogan, contributed to this story.