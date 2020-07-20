UPDATE: Calistoga City Council's July 21 meeting has been canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Calistoga City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 has been canceled, and rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4.

At the meeting, the council will discuss emergency preparations for Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.

Also is the agenda is consideration to commit $310,000 for environmental and preliminary engineering services for the Conn Creek Bridge Water Pipe Crossing Project.

The council will also review the Silver Rose Resort Project, which is in good faith compliance with the terms and conditions of the project's development agreement.

Residents can participate in the meeting by observing or listening to the meeting in one of the following ways: