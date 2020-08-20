UPDATE: Calistoga Planning Commission moves Veranda Hotel discussion to Sept. 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The consdideration of the Veranda Hotel project by the Calistoga Planning Commission has been pushed back to Wednsday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

It was originally scheduled to be heard Aug. 26.

The project, proposed by the Merchant Family, is on seven acres at 1512 Lincoln Avenue, between Indian Springs Resort and the Calistoga Depot, also owned by the Merchants. It calls for demolition of seven existing single-story structures on the site and for the development a 96-room hotel with a 90-seat restaurant and 45-seat bar, a rooftop lounge with seating for 90, and ground floor retail space of about 5,200-square feet.

Hotel plans as submitted to the city decpict a U-shaped building with a central courtyard. The project also feature pools and spas, an event lawn, parking and streetscape improvements to Lincoln Avenue and Fair Way as well as an Emergency Vehicle Access road extending between Fair Way Extension and Magnolia Drive.