UPDATE: Calistoga's 2020 Scouting for Food Drive drop off is Nov. 14 at the High School

This year's Scouting For Food Drive will accept donations at the Calistoga Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St.
CYNTHIA SWEENEY, THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Dan Herndon
There will be some changes for this year's Scouting For Food Drive due to COVID-19. Unlike previous years, where the Scouts go out and collect food donations for the Calistoga Food Pantry, they are asking the public to bring the donations to Calistoga High School from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The scouts are accepting canned food and nonperishable items. Please drop off the donations and have them in bags or boxes in their car trunk or bed of their truck. To provide protection for the public, our scouts will be wearing masks and gloves and will remove the donations from the vehicles.
Contact Dan Herndon at 707-217-0294 with any questions.
Calistoga Police Sergeant Tim Martin
Calistoga Police Sergeant Tim Martin has 25 years on the force.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calsitogan
Fairwinds Estate Winery
Firefighters from Fremont presented Fairwinds Estate Winery owners Anthony Zabit, left, and Brandon Chaney with the American flag they saved from the ravages of the Glass Fire.
Bob McClenahan photo
Fairwinds Estate Winery
In gratitude to firefighters who tried to save their winery, Fairwinds Estate has put together a wine program in partnership with the California Fire Foundation, and will donate 20% of wine sales to the foundation for the foreseeable future.
Bob McClenahan photo
Fairwinds Estate Winery
During the Glass Fire, firefighters could not save Fairwinds Estate Winery, but they saved the American flag as they were fleeing the scene.
Submitted photo
Fairwinds Estate Winery
Firefighters from Fremont fought to save Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga from the Glass Fire. They met with owners Brandon Chaney, center left, and Anthony Zabit, and winemaker Todd Heth, left, after the ordeal.
Bob McClenahan photo
Celebrity Chefs Veterans Day Luncheon
Bob Hurley (left), founder of the Celebrity Chefs Veterans Day Luncheon, chats with a guest in 2018 during the first of two seatings at the annual banquet at the Veterans Home of California. Hurley founded the event in 2005 while the chef-owner of Hurley's Restaurant in Yountville, and other Napa Valley chefs volunteer to prepare a multi-course meal for more than 800 men and women living at the Veterans Home.
Howard Yune, Register
Adopt a Pet | "Practical Cats"
Riverlea businesses
360 Salon & Day Spa owner Kyla Terry, rear, and stylist Liz Hernandez pose with the generator that has been powering lights and blow dryers during PG&E PSPS events. The salon is on the west side of town, which is not powered by the city's main generators.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calsitogan
Calistoga power outage
Homes and businesses on the west side of Calistoga were without power Monday as part of PG&E's pre-emptory shutdown Sunday affecting 11,026 Napa County customers. Some businesses brought in generators. Calistoga Dental Group was closed.
CYNTHIA SWEENEY, The Weekly Calistogan
Local Q 707
On the west side of town, Local Q 707 restaurant owner Rob Sereni can only power up a couple of appliances with a generator during PG&E's PSPS events which can last several days.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga preschool
Calistoga's new preschool will be named the Sattui Preschool in a gesture of thanks to Dario Sattui and his family, who donated $1 million to the project, nearly half the cost of $2.3 million.
Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Ranch
Calistoga Ranch virtually burned to the ground in the Glass Fire. The luxury resort was set on 157 acres on Lommel Road just off Silverado Trail.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Ranch
A victim of the Glass Fire, Calistoga Ranch was a luxury resort with cabernet vineyards, hiking trails, and swimming pools.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Cares
A steady stream of residents waited in line for Calistoga Cares' weekly food distribution as seen on March 26. In April, the food bank started a drive-thru system due to COVID-19, and is now serving a record number of families.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
