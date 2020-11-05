UPDATE: Calistoga's 2020 Scouting for Food Drive drop off is Nov. 14 at the High School

There will be some changes for this year's Scouting For Food Drive due to COVID-19. Unlike previous years, where the Scouts go out and collect food donations for the Calistoga Food Pantry, they are asking the public to bring the donations to Calistoga High School from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The scouts are accepting canned food and nonperishable items. Please drop off the donations and have them in bags or boxes in their car trunk or bed of their truck. To provide protection for the public, our scouts will be wearing masks and gloves and will remove the donations from the vehicles.

Contact Dan Herndon at 707-217-0294 with any questions.

Watch now: The value of volunteering in Napa County

Check out photos as seen in The Weekly Calistogan the weeks of Oct. 22 & 29