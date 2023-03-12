Updated at 3:56 p.m. Monday – A head-on crash on Highway 128 north of Calistoga left four people with major injuries Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck occurred at about 5:13 p.m., when a westbound 2020 Hyundai Palisade and an eastbound 2020 Honda CR-V collided near Tubbs Lane for unknown reasons, CHP spokesperson Jaret Paulson said in an email.

All four occupants in the SUVs, two in each vehicle, sustained major injuries, according to Paulson.

The Hyundai’s driver, 63-year-old Cynthia Throm of Brookings, Oregon, and her passenger Dennis Throm, 77, were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Megan Turner, a 32-year-old Santa Rosa resident driving the Honda, was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, as was an 8-year-old girl riding in the SUV.

Highway 128 shut down in both directions for about an hour after the collision. CHP is continuing to investigate the crash.