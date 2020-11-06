UPDATE: Gonzales, Elkeshen, and Rothberg-Allan, still lead in CJUSD School Board election

In the race for three seats on the Calistoga Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, newcomer Rudy Gonzalez still leads with 1,109 votes (25.27%), followed by incumbent President Julie Elkeshen with 920 votes (21.210%) and Stephanie Rothberg-Allan with 897 (20.68%), according to election returns released Friday.

Incumbents Matt Reid and Mark Galindo follow with 738 votes (17.02%) and 673 votes (15.52%), respectively, in early results posted just after midnight on Election Day.

“I am optimistic about initial returns. If elected, I’d be honored to serve with any of the candidates and current Board members. I am excited for the opportunity represent all the families and students of Calistoga,” said Rothberg-Allan Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, Matt Reid conceded the election.

“Though I am disappointed not to keep my seat, I am excited about what the newly elected Board members will bring to our District. The District is in good hands and I look forward to continuing to help it succeed, now as a parent rather than as a Trustee.”

Registrar of Voters John Tuteur plans to release more results on Monday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 10; and Thursday, Nov. 12. He plans to certify the election by Nov. 30.