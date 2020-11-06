UPDATE: Lopez-Ortega, Gift lead in Calistoga City Council race

Incumbent Irais Lopez-Ortega still leads in the race for Calistoga City Council, and new challenger Lisa Gift has now gained on incumbent Michael Dunsford, according to election returns released Friday.

Lopez-Ortega has 1.000 votes (35.36%), followed by Gift, with 640 votes (22.63%).

Dunsford now has 607 votes (21.46%) and Spiro Makras has 581 votes (20.54%).

Incumbent Mayor Chris Canning, running unopposed, has 1,400 votes.

Registrar of Voters John Tuteur plans to release more results on Monday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 10; and Thursday, Nov. 12. He plans to certify the election by Nov. 30.

Lopez-Ortega was appointed to a vacant seat on the council in February 2013, and has served on the council since then. She and Dunsford were re-elected without opposition in 2016.

Lisa Gift thanked those who supported her and said on Tuesday, “It has been a challenging year to run a campaign, especially as a newcomer. I applaud all the residents of Calistoga who voted, and took the time to get to know the candidates. And a huge thank you to those in the community who have supported me. I look forward to the final results and wish all the best to the other candidates, especially the incumbents who I would be honored to serve alongside.”