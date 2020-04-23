Update: Napa County recommends, but doesn't require, COVID-19 face coverings

In its latest shelter-at-home order, Napa County strongly recommends that residents wear cloth face masks in public, but stops short of making the practice a legal mandate.
In addition, the order issued Wednesday allows golf courses to operate under certain conditions, allows drive-in religious services with proper physical distancing and allows real estate viewings under certain rules.
Napa County urges wearing face coverings when interacting with the public, working in areas visited by the public or shared with co-workers and being with another person in an enclosed area. It doesn’t recommend coverings for children under age 6 and says children under age 2 shouldn’t wear them.
Face coverings can prevent asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 from the wearer to others. But people still need to practice social distancing and shelter-at-home, the county stressed.
People don’t need to wear face coverings when they are at home or in their car alone or with a family member. Nor do they need to wear them when exercising outdoors, such as walking, biking and running, county officials said.
They can make coverings from bandannas, scarves, T-shirts, towels and other materials, a county release said.
In a press release, Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said public health orders are legally enforceable. However, she is mindful the county has limited law enforcement resources.
The county’s goal is to encourage behavior change related to physical distancing, handwashing and wearing of cloth face coverings “through collective action and mutual accountability,” Relucio said.
Six Bay Area counties have tougher face mask mandates – Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, Sonoma, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties. Such orders say violators are subject to fines or imprisonment or both.
Santa Clara County has been a Bay Area epicenter for COVID-19. Like Napa County, it is strongly recommending, but not requiring, face coverings.
Multiple news reports say Riverside and San Bernardino counties have face covering laws that subject violators to potential $1,000 fines.
Napa County’s previous shelter-at-home order banned playing golf on golf courses. Silverado Country Club General Manager John Evans at the time said management thought it had taken sufficient precautions to protect golfers.
“We felt we could keep people safe with all the changes we made,” he said on April 8, adding golfers could play without touching anything touched by anyone else.
The latest, revised shelter-at-home order gives golf courses such as Silverado a chance to reopen. Standards include having a maximum of two players per group, serving Napa County residents only, having no shared equipment and removing flag staffs. A COVID-19 supervisor must be present onsite.
Evans on Wednesday said the club is pleased by the county’s decision. He thanked Relucio and county supervisors.
“We felt all along we could better protect people by managing the process,” Evans said. “We not only adhere to all the county regulations, but we probably added an additional 10 of our own just to make sure we keep people safe.”
Playing golf will bring members out of their homes and into the fresh air for exercise, he said.
The revised order allows all construction. Requirements include keeping workers at least six feet apart, having required hygienic practices and having a COVID-19 supervisor.
Napa County wants people to view homes for sale online when possible. However, home viewings can occur by appointment. If the home has an occupant, the visitors must do such things as wear gloves, face covering and shoe coverings. Door knobs, countertops and other items must be disinfected.
The previous two version of the county’s shelter-at-home order had expiration dates. The new version is in effect until rescinded, superseded or amended by the health officer.
Go to https://bit.ly/3bwVhPN to see a copy of the shelter-at-home order.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
In this Series
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan
-
Updated
Chase bank temporarily closes both Napa branches
-
Updated
Napa County reports no new COVID-19 cases
-
Updated
OLE Health transitions to telehealth during COVID-19 outbreak
- 80 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!