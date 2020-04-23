Update: Napa County recommends, but doesn't require, COVID-19 face coverings

Evans on Wednesday said the club is pleased by the county’s decision. He thanked Relucio and county supervisors.

“We felt all along we could better protect people by managing the process,” Evans said. “We not only adhere to all the county regulations, but we probably added an additional 10 of our own just to make sure we keep people safe.”

Playing golf will bring members out of their homes and into the fresh air for exercise, he said.

The revised order allows all construction. Requirements include keeping workers at least six feet apart, having required hygienic practices and having a COVID-19 supervisor.

Napa County wants people to view homes for sale online when possible. However, home viewings can occur by appointment. If the home has an occupant, the visitors must do such things as wear gloves, face covering and shoe coverings. Door knobs, countertops and other items must be disinfected.

The previous two version of the county’s shelter-at-home order had expiration dates. The new version is in effect until rescinded, superseded or amended by the health officer.

Go to https://bit.ly/3bwVhPN to see a copy of the shelter-at-home order.