As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made in the investigation into the fatal bicycle hit-and-run on Foothill Boulevard in Calistoga last week.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office identified a man who was found dead the morning of July 18 as Ian Michael Butler, 28, of Pittsburgh.
Calistoga Police responded around 4 a.m. and found Butler's body in the east lane of Foothill Boulevard at Silver Street near a bicycle. Butler suffered blunt force injuries consistent with a vehicle collision, Police Chief Mitch Celaya said.
Calistoga Police called the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, which is leading the investigation, according to Celaya.
There were no witnesses to the collision, which happened in a residential area of Foothill Boulevard, Celaya said.
Butler was in Calistoga working at the new resort being built at the Silver Rose property on Silverado Trail, framing and building decks.
His foreman, Ken Keevler, said Butler was a devoted family man with two daughters and a girlfriend back in Pittsburgh. Butler was also a decorated Marine Corps officer.
“He was a hell of a worker,” Keevler said.
Butler’s father, Dave, is also working on building the new resort, and his mother was visiting California at the time of Butler’s death.
According to Keevler, Butler was living in a downtown Calistoga apartment while working on the resort. However, Butler was staying in Santa Rosa at the time of his death, according to sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford.
Due to the unattended death and nature of the injuries, Calistoga Police was assisted by the California Highway Patrol and the County Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. The investigation is still on-going and this story will be updated as information becomes available.
Bay City News Service contributed to this story