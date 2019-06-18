PG&E has advised the City of Calistoga that the Highway 29 generators will be in operation this week and next week as follows:
From Tuesday, June 18 - Wednesday, June 19 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
From Thursday, June 20 - Sunday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 26 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
From Thursday, June 27 - Sunday, June 30 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
PG&E may also need to use the generators during times of high temperatures. For more information, please call (628) 234-5824, visit pge.com/wildfireinspections or email PG&E at wildfiresafety@pge.com.
For information in Spanish about Public Safety Power Shut-offs PG&E has provided a link for information: pge.com/psps-es.