UPDATE: PG&E cancels new technology testing in Calistoga Feb. 4

Due to power outages in Calistoga caused by testing on Feb. 3, PG&E is cancelling a third test that was scheduled for Thursday morning, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m., to prevent additional interruptions.

Due to testing on Wednesday, there was a disruption of service to approximately 3,265 customers in Calistoga just after noon. Crews restored power safely to about 2,200 customers within 30 minutes. The remaining customers had electric service within an hour, by 1:10 p.m., said spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

"We apologize for the outage and appreciate everyone’s patience while we turned the power back on," she said.

As a part of PG&E’s efforts to address the growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires across PG&E’s service area – including installing stronger poles and power lines and conducting enhanced vegetation management – the utility is also testing and deploying new technologies to help mitigate wildfire risk and support operational needs.

One such technology is new to North America, part of a pilot project, and was installed on the electric system in Calistoga over the last few months, all intended to mitigate wildfire risks.