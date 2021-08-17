UPDATE: PG&E power shutoff planned Tuesday in Calistoga

A pre-emptive power shutoff due to a forecast of high winds and elevated fire risk may start Tuesday evening and black out some 48,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers, including those in Calistoga, the utility announced.

Restoration is expected to begin on Thursday morning, Aug. 19.

The substation in Calistoga is planned to be shut off on Tuesday between 7 and 8 p.m. PG&E will begin switching to the Calistoga microgrid as soon as the substation is off, but it may take up to two hours for it to be fully energized.

The microgrid will provide power to areas east of the Napa River, but those west of the river will be impacted by loss of power, and should receive notification from PG&E.

PG&E issued an alert Monday night based on a forecast of dry offshore winds beginning late Tuesday, combined with vegetation left dangerously dry by the California drought. The company has begun sending one-day advance notices to customers in areas where it may impose a public safety power shutoff to lessen the wildfire risk from energized power lines.

