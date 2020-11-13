UPDATE: Planned power outage for parts of Calistoga starting Saturday, Nov. 14

PG&E's planned power outage has been delayed 24 hours and will now take place at 10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14. Barring any other unexpected delays, generators will be offline and customers will be back on grid power no later than Monday evening, the company said in a statement.

The company explained that when transmission sources, as well as other facilities, were impacted by the Glass Fire, PG&E used the generators at the Calistoga substation on Highway 29 to power customers in that area who were not in the scope of the downtown microgrid, that was also in use to power 1500 other customers. The goal is to bring those generated customers back onto the grid by the end of the day on Saturday.