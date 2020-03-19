UPDATED: Calistoga Farmers' Market to open Saturday, with COVID-19 restrictions

The Calistoga Farmers' Market is included within the definition of an 'essential business,' and will be open on Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the usual location at 1399 Washington St.

The market will be following guidelines mandated by the state and county due to the Coronavirus. There will be social distancing of at least six feet, and no food sampling whatsoever. Only fresh produce and other food products such as seafood, bread, and pre-packaged food will be sold. There will not be hot food or food preparation on-site, including the breakfast booth.

There will also be no crafters, music, or tables for lingering and eating. "The idea is to have people come and buy their produce and foods that they will take home and consume. It will be a shop-and-go," said Karen Verzosa, the market's manager.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

