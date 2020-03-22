UPDATED: Calistoga restaurants offering take-out, delivery during COVID-19 home shelter

The following is an updated list of local restaurants, as of March 20, with menus available for take-out and delivery during the COVID-19 home shelter and social distancing restrictions:
All Seasons 1400 Lincoln Ave 942-9111
Bella Bakery 1353 Lincoln Ave 942-1443
Brasswood Bar + Kitchen 3111 St Helena Hwy N 302-5101
Buster’s BBQ 1207 Foothill Blvd 942-5605
Cafe Sarafornia 1413 Lincoln Ave 942-0555
Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery (take out menu now online) 1250 Lincoln Ave 942-4101
Evangeline (new online ordering system available) 1226 Washington Street 341-3131
Hydro Grill 1403 Lincoln Ave 942-9777
Johnny´s 1457 Lincoln Ave 942-5938
La Prima Pizza (delivery also available; after 5pm ONLY) 1923 Lake Street 942-8070
Lincoln Avenue Brewery 1473 Lincoln Ave 403-5028
Local Q 707 2448 Foothill Blvd 942-5646
Napa Valley Heritage Catering & The Pickled Pig 2450 Foothill Blvd 942-5432
Manzanita Restaurant 22223 CA-29, Middletown 987-1200
Palisades Eatery (order online and get curb-side delivery) 1414 Lincoln Ave 942-9300
Sam’s Social Club 1712 Lincoln Ave 942-4969
Sushi Mambo 1631 Lincoln Ave 942-4699
Veraison (scheduled delivery available) 1457 Lincoln Ave 942-5938
