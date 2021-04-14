Upper Valley Disposal Service COO calls for St. Helena mayor's resignation

The battle between Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Upper Valley Disposal Service escalated this week, with the company’s chief operating officer calling on him to resign.

Rob Anglin, an attorney for UVDS, told the city on Monday that Ellsworth solicited the waste management firm Recology to provide service to the City of St. Helena.

UVDS and Clover Flat Landfill have exclusive long-term franchise agreements with the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency (UVWMA) to provide waste management services in St. Helena, Calistoga, Yountville, and the unincorporated Upvalley.

Christy Pestoni, chief operating officer for UVDS and Clover Flat and a St. Helena resident, called on Ellsworth to resign “for the sake of our town." She accused him of putting his advocacy against her companies ahead of pressing city issues like water.

“Geoff doesn’t care (about those issues) because Geoff just cares about himself,” Pestoni told the council on Tuesday. “He is wasting valuable time and money twisting public forums for his own personal use instead of assisting our community.”

Ellsworth defended his contact with Recology. He said he reached out to the company “not to seek a bid, but to find out what was available to us and the best options for the future.”