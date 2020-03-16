Upvalley Boys & Girls Clubs close until further notice

Due to an abundance of caution around the coronavirus, and following the lead of county and state health officials, the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga has closed all of its sites including St. Helena, Calistoga, and Angwin, and the Teen Centers effective March 16.

"The health and well being of every child, parent, grandparent and community member is always our priority. It is our hope in the coming weeks we will be opening our doors. We are currently in close contact with state and county health officials and will notify our Club family immediately if there are any changes," said Trent Yaconelli, executive director in a statement on the club's website.