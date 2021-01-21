Upvalley chef organizes staff, other restaurants to feed needy during pandemic

“In no particular order they were: one, how is the business going to survive, what do we need to do to be responsible to the business, and what’s the most creative and effective thing we can do? Secondly, how are we going to take care of our staff, both salaried team and hourly team? Thirdly, what can we do for the community? All three of these were equal priorities.”

He didn’t want to lose his employees, some of whom had come from across the country to work with him.

“They’re people, and we’re their source of income and their livelihood,” he said. “A lot of this staff was here before I got here. The right thing to do is to take care of people, so we offered our drive-through and take-out program March through May. It kept our salary team employed, nine of us, for those two and a half months.

“All the tips and donations people left us went straight to our staff. We were able to raise over that period basically $1,000 per team member. It was also a huge relief to hear that all the unemployment benefits were increased and came through. The PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) came in the beginning of May, so that kind of brought some confidence in terms of the future of the restaurant.”