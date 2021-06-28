UpValley Citizenship Classes resume July 6

Citizenship Classes will resume in person on Tuesday evenings in the Discovery Room at First Presbyterian Church of St Helena starting July 6.

Please register and complete the packet by July 15. You must be available to review your application over the phone with one of the legal experts on July 22 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For application assistance please call (707) 965-5010 or get started online at: citizenshipworks.org/portal/upvalley