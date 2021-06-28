 Skip to main content
UpValley Citizenship Classes resume July 6

UpValley Citizenship Classes resume July 6

Citizenship Classes will resume in person on Tuesday evenings in the Discovery Room at First Presbyterian Church of St Helena starting July 6. 

In partnership with Napa Citizenship Legal Services, UpValley Family Centers is offering free application assistance to lawful permanent residents seeking U.S. citizenship, through a virtual workshop.

Contact Aida Lopez to register at alopez@upvalleyfamilycenters.org or call (707) 965-5010.

Please register and complete the packet by July 15. You must be available to review your application over the phone with one of the legal experts on July 22 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For application assistance please call (707) 965-5010 or get started online at: citizenshipworks.org/portal/upvalley

