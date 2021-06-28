UpValley Citizenship Classes resume July 6

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Citizenship Classes will resume in person on Tuesday evenings in the Discovery Room at First Presbyterian Church of St Helena starting July 6.
In partnership with Napa Citizenship Legal Services, UpValley Family Centers is offering free application assistance to lawful permanent residents seeking U.S. citizenship, through a virtual workshop.
Contact Aida Lopez to register at
alopez@upvalleyfamilycenters.org or call (707) 965-5010.
Please register and complete the packet by July 15. You must be available to review your application over the phone with one of the legal experts on July 22 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For application assistance please call (707) 965-5010 or get started online at:
citizenshipworks.org/portal/upvalley
Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras three countries that have promised to use police or military at their own borders to deter migrants from heading north ultimately ending up at the U.S. Mexico border. Guatemala is also setting up 12 checkpoints along the country's migrant path. This is all part of an agreement with the U.S. which has seen its largest number of migrants at its southern border in years.
Photos: Napa firefighter makes American flags from used fire hoses
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Here's an unfinished fire hose flag.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Pieces of cut up fire hose as seen in Ryan Chagonjian's garage. He sells the the flags but also donates his artwork to various nonprofits and other causes.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Napa firefighter Ryan Chagonjian makes flags from recycled fire hoses. He sells the the flags but also donates his artwork to various nonprofits and other causes.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Here's another version of an American flag made from fire hoses by Napa firefighter Ryan Chagonjian. This is known as a "porch flag."
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Another fire hose flag made by Napa firefighter Ryan Chagonjian.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Napa firefighter Ryan Chagonjian makes flags from recycled fire hoses. He has a laser cutting machine that cuts these wooden stars for the flags.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Napa firefighter Ryan Chagonjian makes flags from recycled fire hoses. On some of the flags he includes a coupling, as seen near the stars in this photo.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Napa firefighter Ryan Chagonjian makes flags from recycled fire hoses. He also uses a special punch tool to cut out stars from fire hose materials.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Making flags from recycled fire hoses in Napa
Napa firefighter Ryan Chagonjian makes flags from recycled fire hoses. He flattens the hoses, paints them and then staples them into place.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!