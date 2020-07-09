Upvalley extension of Napa Vine Trail will require Highway 29 crossing light

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new report describes how a planned, 6.8-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment linking St. Helena and Calistoga will necessitate Highway 29 crossing lights and cover several acres of prime but mostly unplanted farmland.

The bottom line as portrayed in more than 1,000 pages of report and appendices: Building the Vine Trail will create no serious, negative impacts that can’t be overcome.

Details of the project are available in a draft environmental document that is being circulated for public comment. Meanwhile, local transportation officials are working to fill a $2.3 million funding hole in the construction budget.

All of this is in anticipation of the project finally going out to bid next year, after several years of delays because of rights-of-way challenges and funding shortfalls.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail is envisioned to extend 47 miles from Vallejo to Calistoga and run the length of Napa Valley wine country. Bikers, walkers and runners already use existing segments that are mostly in the city of Napa and Yountville areas.

“It is the centerpiece of the bikeway and pedestrian system, offering residents and visitors an alternative way to get around Napa Valley,” a Vine Trail fact sheet says.