UpValley Family Centers’ Back to School Family Celebration is always a big hit with the community, and this year was no exception.
More than 1,000 kids and adults turned out Friday evening as Calistoga Elementary School’s Berry Field was transformed into a lively family-friendly party with live music, food, and a wide variety of activities.
The event coincided with UpValley Family Center’s 20th anniversary of serving the community with a wide array of services. The Centers partnered with more than 50 organizations to provide resources and information to children, youth, families and seniors at the event.
Among the many participants, CHP donated bike helmets, and special guest Moana, from the Disney animated film of the same name, thrilled all ages with songs and Hawaiian dances. Nimbus Arts provided art materials, Rianda House shared information on its many activities for seniors, North Bay Animal Services brought animals to adopt and information officers to answer questions, Napa County and the Red Cross provided information on emergency preparadness. Kids got to climb a rock wall and learn about CPR as well.
Generous sponsors included Calistoga Joint Unified School District, Jones Family Vineyards, Rivers Marie Wines, The Doctors Company, Napa Valley Wealth Management, CalMart, Westamerica Bank, David Abreu Vineyard Management/Abreu Vineyards, Congressman Mike Thompson, Calistoga Rotary, Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation, and Silverado Ace Hardware.