UpValley Family Centers help make credit-building more accessible

Teresa and her family have been in the U.S. for over two years now, but often it feels like much longer. Their son speaks English like a native, and seems to know more about American pop culture than his friends do. Teresa and her husband both have stable jobs in the community, and they’ve built a strong circle of local friends. Sometimes, though, there are moments that remind Teresa just how new they still are to this country. It happened just a few months ago, on a visit to the bank. She and her husband had decided it was time to buy a car, and they’d gone in to request a loan, but the advisor had denied their application. They were newcomers, he explained: they hadn’t established a credit history yet. He suggested they work on building their credit, and come back to try again in six months. Teresa was stumped. If their rent and utility payments, and their steady income over the past two years hadn’t been enough to show the bank they were responsible lenders, how else could they build up this “credit” the advisor had talked about?