UpValley Family Centers help make credit-building more accessible

Teresa and her family have been in the U.S. for over two years now, but often it feels like much longer. Their son speaks English like a native, and seems to know more about American pop culture than his friends do. Teresa and her husband both have stable jobs in the community, and they’ve built a strong circle of local friends. Sometimes, though, there are moments that remind Teresa just how new they still are to this country. It happened just a few months ago, on a visit to the bank. She and her husband had decided it was time to buy a car, and they’d gone in to request a loan, but the advisor had denied their application. They were newcomers, he explained: they hadn’t established a credit history yet. He suggested they work on building their credit, and come back to try again in six months. Teresa was stumped. If their rent and utility payments, and their steady income over the past two years hadn’t been enough to show the bank they were responsible lenders, how else could they build up this “credit” the advisor had talked about?
A credit history, in short, is a record of your payment on outstanding debt. It’s an accounting of every loan, credit card, or other debt that you have (or had in the past), along with information about what balance is outstanding and whether any payment is overdue. These histories are tracked by so-called credit bureaus—the ‘big three’ in the U.S. are Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion—and whenever you apply for a loan or a credit card (or, for that matter, a rental home), the potential lender will review your credit history to decide if you’re likely to make your required payments responsibly. The credit bureaus summarize consumers’ credit in the form of a score; and if your score is high, you’re more likely to be approved for the line of credit you’re requesting. In fact, you may be offered lower interest rates and other favorable terms that help make your debt less burdensome.
That’s why a credit score is really more than just a measure of your financial health. A good score can make it significantly easier, not to mention cheaper, to access the financial tools that can help build wealth and a lifetime of financial stability: a lower interest rate on your home mortgage, car loan, or credit card ultimately means you have less debt to pay off.
The problem is that it can seem as though the only way to build good credit is to already have good credit in the first place. Bad credit or so-called credit invisibility can become a vicious cycle that’s hard to escape. The only loans and credit cards available to someone with bad or no credit may come with soaring interest rates and demanding terms that make the loan harder to pay off, increasing the risk of default and thereby further lowering someone’s score.
Fory-five million Americans are “credit invisible”, either because they have no credit history, or an insufficient history that leaves them “unscorable”, and millions more are stuck in that vicious cycle of poor credit. Low-income families, communities of color, and immigrants are disproportionately likely to fall into these groups. And so the current credit system perpetuates wealth inequality: it creates barriers that keep these population groups from accessing the financial products that could help them build good credit and financial stability. That’s why the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, along with other advocates, want to make changes to the credit rating system. They suggest including non-loan payments on a credit history, for example; things like utility, rent, and phone payments, which under the current system can lower your score if any payments are missed, but can never help increase it. They also advocate for the creation of accessible tools that can help people build credit without taking on risky debt like payday loans.
The Mission Asset Fund in San Francisco offers one such tool: Lending Circles. Inspired by informal community lending practices common around the world, Lending Circles is a peer-to-peer loan program. Each member of a circle contributes a monthly payment, and each month a different participant receives the lump sum, until every member has had their turn. It effectively provides a 0% interest loan that can be used to pay down debt, put a down payment on a car, save for college, or build an emergency expense fund. But perhaps most importantly, the Mission Asset Fund reports all payment activity to the three major credit bureaus, which means that participation in a Lending Circle helps people build and improve their credit. In fact, the Mission Asset Fund finds that members increase their score by as much as 168 points, on average.
UpValley Family Centers is a local partner of the Mission Asset Fund’s, and this year offered its first two Lending Circles for the Upvalley community. A total of 17 participants contributed a monthly payment of either $75 or $100, depending on which circle they were in, completed at least an hour of required online financial literacy classes, and received financial coaching from UpValley Family Centers staff which assisted them with things like budgeting and making a plan for what to do with their loan.
Teresa joined one of the Lending Circles to save up for a down payment on a car, but ultimately found its biggest benefit to be that it helped her establish credit. Between the down payment and the newly available credit history, the bank approved her car loan, and she was able to purchase a vehicle for her family. “A credit history is so essential when you want to apply for any type of loan,” Teresa said. “But we barely have two and a half years in this country, and I had no idea how to build my credit. I’m so glad this program helped me do it, so I could buy the car my family needed.”
UpValley Family Centers will be starting two more Lending Circles this month. To learn more about participating in this or any of the Family Centers’ Economic Success programs, please call us at (707) 965-5010.
