UpValley Family Centers: Helping Latino immigrant families during the pandemic

But the team agrees that saying no to this work was never an option. They’re committed to supporting this community, heartened to see so many signs of resilience, and resolved to work towards a just recovery – one that helps immigrant families rebuild stability while also addressing the larger inequities that left them so hard-hit. In addition to helping clients identify feasible job opportunities, for example, they also encourage them to use their voice to ask for what they need. Beyond providing families with rental assistance, UVFC is also advocating before local and County government for stronger tenants’ rights protections. And it’s doing what it can to help the community prepare for the next emergency. With everything we’ve faced in the past five years it can feel like there’s no time to plan ahead, but it also clarifies just how essential preparedness is. UVFC is committed to doing what it can so that families – and the relief programs that serve them – are just a little more ready to face the next disaster.