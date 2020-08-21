UpValley Family Centers needs tutoring volunteers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UpValley Family Centers (UVFC) is looking for community volunteers to provide tutoring to students in grades TK through 5 this fall.

To meet an urgent need among St. Helena and Calistoga families for assistance with distance learning, UVFC will be offering two types of virtual support:

- Technology assistance, provided over 1 to 2 phone sessions, will help families become familiar with and comfortable using the hardware and software their child will need for distance learning;

- Academic tutoring and support, provided via video meeting platforms like Zoom or Google Meet, will help students with their school work and any other challenges they may be facing.

We are looking for volunteer tutors who are comfortable using video meeting platforms, who are interested in supporting kids in grades TK through 5, and who can commit at least one hour per week from September through December. Technology support tutors must also have the tech savvy and patience needed to explain software uses and functions to someone with little or no technology experience. For both types of tutoring, bilingualism is a big plus.