UpValley Family Centers needs tutoring volunteers

UpValley Family Centers (UVFC) is looking for community volunteers to provide tutoring to students in grades TK through 5 this fall.
To meet an urgent need among St. Helena and Calistoga families for assistance with distance learning, UVFC will be offering two types of virtual support:
- Technology assistance, provided over 1 to 2 phone sessions, will help families become familiar with and comfortable using the hardware and software their child will need for distance learning;
- Academic tutoring and support, provided via video meeting platforms like Zoom or Google Meet, will help students with their school work and any other challenges they may be facing.
We are looking for volunteer tutors who are comfortable using video meeting platforms, who are interested in supporting kids in grades TK through 5, and who can commit at least one hour per week from September through December. Technology support tutors must also have the tech savvy and patience needed to explain software uses and functions to someone with little or no technology experience. For both types of tutoring, bilingualism is a big plus.
UpValley Family Centers has for several years run a successful on-campus volunteer tutoring program at the St. Helena Primary and Elementary Schools. Our volunteers have made a significant difference both for students and teachers, and have found the experience to be deeply rewarding. To meet an urgent demand for assistance with distance learning this fall, we are pivoting this successful model to provide virtual support to families in both St. Helena and Calistoga.
We hope you’ll consider this opportunity to support local students. If you’d like to sign up, please fill out our volunteer registration form at www.upvalleyfamilycenters.org/volunteer, and indicate that you are interested in Elementary School tutoring. You will be contacted for a phone screening to learn more about your interests and availability. All new tutors will be asked to complete a background check and some virtual training before starting their service.
For more information on UVFC’s Tutoring Volunteer Program, please contact Charlotte Hajer at 965-5010 or at chajer@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.
