UpValley Family Centers offer financial coaching for household economic stability

Because coaching focuses on building healthy habits and a strong foundation for financial health, it prompts a long view, encouraging clients to assess their financial present as it relates to their longer-term economic future. That kind of long-term perspective became difficult to maintain as the events of this past year steeped many of our clients into an immediate financial crisis. At the same time, though, the devastating financial impact of the pandemic and recent wildfires on low-income families demonstrates precisely why a service like financial coaching is so valuable in helping households achieve the kind of security they need to better weather these kinds of crises. And, in fact, financial coaching services have helped to maximize the impact of other disaster relief resources provided by the Family Centers. Every family who received Emergency Financial Assistance, for example, also received a case manager’s help in assessing their monthly budget, identifying expenses that could be reduced or eliminated, working out ways to lower or suspend debt payments, and connect with free resources in the area, allowing households to stretch their aid payments further.